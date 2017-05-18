People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?

Demi Lovato recently released a new music video for her single "No Promises" with electric dance group Cheat Codes, but while some people were loving the futuristic video, others were quick to call out her hairstyle. Demi's hair was styled in twists, similar to dreadlocks, and now, she's been accused of culturally appropriating the style.

Twitter users have unleashed their thoughts — some slamming Demi's look and others defending the singer, explaining that her hair is simply twisted. Check out some of the reaction tweets below.

Didn't Demi Lovato get the memo about dreadlocks? I don't understand why this is still happening tbh. — Émi Le Bile (@EmiMarieSK) May 16, 2017

ok but real talk did i see pics of demi lovato with dreadlocks earlier or was her hair just so messy it looked that way — deja (@mozikeen) April 25, 2017

For those who are attacking demi for having "dreads" in the mv.

Dreads vs demi's hair pic.twitter.com/4gg7m2vrmt — _ (@DemiHoliness) May 16, 2017

they're twists like Christina in Dirty and "those are the facts i'm afraid" https://t.co/eXggpnrLu3 — paige (@demidevotionxo) May 16, 2017

In February, Demi shared results of a DNA test, angering a lot of her fans by saying that she was 1 percent African, but the backlash following her hairstyle has made her the center of a different issue.

While the internet is completely split over Demi's hairstyle, we'll let you decide what you think.