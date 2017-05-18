 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato Dreadlocks Debate

People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?

It's HERE!! 🤞🏼The #NoPromisesVideo with @cheatcodesmusic is out now! Link in bio

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Demi Lovato recently released a new music video for her single "No Promises" with electric dance group Cheat Codes, but while some people were loving the futuristic video, others were quick to call out her hairstyle. Demi's hair was styled in twists, similar to dreadlocks, and now, she's been accused of culturally appropriating the style.

Twitter users have unleashed their thoughts — some slamming Demi's look and others defending the singer, explaining that her hair is simply twisted. Check out some of the reaction tweets below.

In February, Demi shared results of a DNA test, angering a lot of her fans by saying that she was 1 percent African, but the backlash following her hairstyle has made her the center of a different issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the internet is completely split over Demi's hairstyle, we'll let you decide what you think.

Can't wait for the #NoPromises video to come out.. I'm sure @hannahluxdavis killed it!! She's basically a genius. 💗💗💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

