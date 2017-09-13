This Blogger-Favorite Powder Will Make Your Makeup Last All Day

The reason you hear so much buzz from YouTube beauty bloggers about Dermablend Loose Setting Powder ($27) is because the finely milled translucent powder seriously locks in your makeup for 16 hours. It doesn't smudge, make your makeup look cakey, or ever transfer onto your clothes. Ladies with oily skin will be obsessed with the shine control the powder provides, and those with drier skin will love that it doesn't sit on the skin or look unnatural.

It's the most beautiful time of the year . . . 21 Days of Beauty! Each day, Ulta Beauty iss highlighting one coveted hair, skin, or makeup product for 50 percent off, while supplies last.

