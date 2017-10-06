 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Right Way to Completely Cover Your Body in Paint For Halloween

Halloween is a holiday for makeup-lovers, and true cosmetic junkies will not be restricted to just the face. Oh no, we want costumes that require head-to-toe creativity. With a canvas as large as the human body, there are a few things you need to know before you pull out the paint. Make Up For Ever director of artistry and education for North America, Lijha Stewart, broke down all the body makeup basics. This is the year you finally go for the full-body blue Mystique costume from X-Men and dominate the local costume contest.

Step 1: Remove All Lotion and Oil
Step 2: Use the Right Brush
Step 3: Start From the Top
Step 4: Leave Your Hands For Last
Step 5: Joint Tricks
Step 6: Design For Dummies
Step 7: Stroke Don't Buff
Step 8: Oil Up to Remove
Pin it!
Start Slideshow
Halloween BeautyBeauty TipsBody CareMake Up For EverHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
Make Up For Ever
108 Large Foundation Brush
from Sephora
$36
Shop More
Make Up For Ever Face Brushes & Applicators SHOP MORE
Make Up For Ever
108 Large Foundation Brush
from Sephora
$36
Make Up For Ever
120 Medium Powder Fan Brush
from Sephora
$31
Make Up For Ever
124 Powder Kabuki Brush
from Sephora
$52
Make Up For Ever
128 Precision Powder Brush
from Sephora
$52
Make Up For Ever
110 Foundation Kabuki Brush
from Sephora
$48
Make Up For Ever Face Brushes & Applicators AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautypassionista
thehipsuburban
seriouslynaturalboutique
seriouslynatural
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds