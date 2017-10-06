The Right Way to Completely Cover Your Body in Paint For Halloween

Halloween is a holiday for makeup-lovers, and true cosmetic junkies will not be restricted to just the face. Oh no, we want costumes that require head-to-toe creativity. With a canvas as large as the human body, there are a few things you need to know before you pull out the paint. Make Up For Ever director of artistry and education for North America, Lijha Stewart, broke down all the body makeup basics. This is the year you finally go for the full-body blue Mystique costume from X-Men and dominate the local costume contest.