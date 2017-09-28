 Skip Nav
You Can Now Rep Your Favorite Disney Princess (or Villain!) on Your Manicure

Snow White once sang, "Someday my prince will come," and the day that we find eternal love has finally arrived — at least, where our manicures are concerned. Princesses, prepare to freak: NCLA Disney Nail Art Wraps ($18) are now a thing.

Whether you're looking for the finishing touch on your Cruella de Vil nails, or just in the need of some pretty pink Snow White nails, your manicure can now match six iconic Disney princesses — and villains.

Ariel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and the 101 Dalmatians are all included in the first collection by NCLA. Likewise, their creepy counterparts Ursula, the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil also have their own, eerie nail wraps.

These sets include 26 wraps that are self-adhesive (meaning you won't need a heat lamp!), plus a nail file.

Even if your favorite Disney character didn't make the cut, you'll still probably want in on these designs. The looks are colorful and conceptual, so there's truly something in here for everyone. Read on to see for yourself.

De Vil Did It Cruella De Vil Nail Wraps
De Vil Did It Cruella De Vil Nail Wraps
Dalmation Nation 101 Dalmations Nail Wraps
Dalmation Nation 101 Dalmations Nail Wraps
Beauty Rest Sleeping Beauty Nail Wraps
Beauty Rest Sleeping Beauty Nail Wraps
Live in the Shadows Maleficent Nail Wraps
Live in the Shadows Maleficent Nail Wraps
Someday Snow White Nail Wraps
Someday Snow White Nail Wraps
Believe in Evil Evil Queen Nail Wraps
Believe in Evil Evil Queen Nail Wraps
Full Time Floatin' Ariel Nail Wraps
Full Time Floatin' Ariel Nail Wraps
Body Language Ursula Nail Wraps
Body Language Ursula Nail Wraps
