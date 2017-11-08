 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Beauty News
MAC Is Collaborating With Rihanna's Favorite Fitness Brand
Beauty News
Forget Diamonds — I'd Like This White Gold Highlighter, Please
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
So, This Is What Disney Heroines Would Look Like With Modern Hair Makeovers

It's a cliché to bring a photo of a celebrity to your hairstylist and ask for the same cut. After seeing the work of Instagram illustrator Linnéa, however, we might just have to bring a picture of Belle from Beauty and the Beast to our next appointment. That's because Linnéa is currently working on a series that gives Disney heroines modern chops — and, predictably, all this princess hair is gorgeous.

While it's sort of strange to see Rapunzel with a modern lob (is she still Rapunzel at that point?), we are totally into these updated styles. Once you see Elsa with ashy — dare we say icy? — unicorn hair, you'll probably just go on and book yourself a cut and color ASAP.

Ahead, see all these fierce, fictional ladies sporting a fresh new look.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsDisneyHair
Beauty News
How 1 Salon Went "Anti-Bleach" — but Still Offers Rainbow Colors
by Alaina Demopoulos
Redken Diamond Oil Glow Dry Giveaway
Hair
Win the Secret to Ultrasmooth Glossy Locks
by Sarah Siegel
Best Beauty Products November 2017 | Fall Shopping
Must Haves
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
by Lauren Levinson
LaCroix Hair Trend
Beauty News
LaCroix Hair Is a Thing, Because of Course It Is
by Alaina Demopoulos
Disneyland Dapper Day Fall 2017
Disney
50+ Amazing Photos From Disneyland's Annual Dapper Day
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds