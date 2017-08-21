Sephora Points Now Expire, Which Is a Good Excuse to Spend Them All Right Now

Eagle-eyed beauty junkies have discovered something that impacts probably just about everyone reading this: the Sephora Beauty Insider points you've been hoarding for years now have an expiration date. And the internet has a lot of feelings about this news. In fact, many Sephora shoppers look like this right now:

Image Source: Fox

As soon as we heard this fact, we began poring over Sephora's Terms & Conditions document as if we were researching for the new season of Serial. Here's the updated policy: to keep your Beauty Insider status, you must spend $350 per year. VIB Rouge Members must spend $1,000 in the same amount of time. Your points will only only expire if you have absolutely no activity on your account. If you pick up a Birthday Gift (best part of the year!), cash in any Beauty Insider reward, or simply just make a purchase on your Beauty Insider account, your points are safe.

Look at it this way: you now have an excuse to buy more makeup.