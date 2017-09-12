These 15 Queens at DragCon Beat Their Faces to Perfection

On Sept. 9 and 10, RuPaul's DragCon took over New York City, and the attendees came decked out in their best outfits and beauty looks. False eyelashes, chicken cutlets, and intense contouring ran rampant over the weekend, with no look being too over-the-top.

Local queens, veterans of RuPaul's Drag Race, and fans of drag performances gathered to hear the panels, shop the merchandise, and admire the incredible makeup looks. Drawing inspiration from everything from the Powerpuff Girls to Sesame Street, there was no limit to the creativity at the colorful event.

Read on to see the queens decked out in their best makeup and clothes.