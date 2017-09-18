Mother of Dragons, This 3D Dragon Scales Makeup Is Amazing

A post shared by 🦇🥀Madison Anne 🥀🦇 (@madisonnnanne) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Mermaid-inspired makeup trends may finally be over, and once you see the replacement, you won't be so sad to see them go. Dragon scales have arrived, and they are so epic, even the Mother of Dragons herself would be mesmerized.

Makeup artist Madison Anne is the mother of dragon scales, creating magic color-changing sequinned eye and lip art. It is truly incredible, and you have to see it in action.

To create the scales, it looks like Madison has used a black mesh fabric and sewed each double-sided sequin so it can be gently swiped in different directions to change color. She paired the look with green contouring and glittery eye shadow and lips. The look featured Kat Von D Beauty Metal Crush Shadows in Iggy, Paranoid, and Danzig ($21), Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Witches ($20).

Read on to see Madison's ethereal creation, fit for any dragon queen.

