Drew Barrymore Gets Haircut After Instagram Bullying

Instagram Shamed Drew Barrymore Into Getting a Haircut — Not Cool, People!

Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me. And you know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant "if you don't have something nice to say... don't say anything at all" thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Stop bullying Drew Barrymore, Instagram commenters! Drew is a busy woman. She's a mother, the owner of Flower Beauty, and an actress. And she's naturally gorgeous!

Sure, getting critiqued by strangers comes with the job of being famous — or just putting yourself out there on social media. After we heard that Instagram commenters recently hurt Drew's feeling, we felt disappointed.

According to Drew in a follow-up Instagram photo caption, "Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me." That said, Drew's a tough cookie, so she dealt with it. "And you know what women do when they get hurt????" she captioned. "They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant 'if you don't have something nice to say... don't say anything at all.'"

And she confirmed that she is feeling better: "Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts." Preach!

OK, so you did. You shamed Drew Barrymore into getting a haircut. We hope you — and your own split ends! — are happy.

