POPSUGAR / sponsored by / Ulta Beauty

Dulce Candy The Ultimate Natural Beauty Look for Fall

The Ultimate Natural Beauty Look For Fall

This Fall, it's all about letting your natural beauty shine through.

Typically, during the Fall, you are starting to layer up and cover up! But I'm encouraging you to go lighter with your makeup. Choose sheer bronzing products and lip stains. You can embrace the Fall season without heavy makeup. The best part about this look: it works with all skin tones! So give it a try!

Products used:

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

Revlon Color Stay Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel
