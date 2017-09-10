 Skip Nav
E.L.F. Released 5 Runway-Inspired Bundles and, Suddenly, We Want to Go Shopping

Backstage at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week presentation, E.L.F. debuted the one thing that's better than its products alone — it's new See Now, Buy Now Bundles.

The official makeup sponsor of Siriano's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show debuted five new assortments of products following the runway production. Each of the bundles feature products used at Siriano's show and inspired by his collection. The sets focus on unique color schemes and includes all of the pieces needed to create each look, including color and complexion cosmetics. The best part? They're sold at equally attractive prices.

You can snap up all of the new bundles at elfcosmetics.com now. Before you buy, read ahead to get a better look at each set. (Good luck picking just one favorite).

E.L.F. Cosmetics Fuchsia Eye Bundle
The Christian Siriano Look Featuring E.L.F. Fuchsia Eye Bundle
E.L.F. Cosmetics Fuchsia Lip Bundle
The Christian Siriano Look Featuring E.L.F. Fuchsia Lip Bundle
E.L.F. Cosmetics Gold Eye Bundle
The Christian Siriano Look Featuring E.L.F. Gold Eye Bundle
E.L.F. Cosmetics Green Eye Bundle
The Christian Siriano Look Featuring E.L.F. Green Eye Bundle
E.L.F. Cosmetics Navy Eye Bundle
The Christian Siriano Look Featuring E.L.F. Navy Eye Bundle
