These Halloween Lip Art Looks Are Totally Spooktacular

If you're anything like us, you've spent hours scrolling through Instagram and drooling over photos of mesmerizing lip art. Due to their intricate and astonishing details, these looks can often feel purely aspirational, so we found a way to simplify them — just in time for Halloween. With the help of Maybelline's strikingly colorful Vivid Hot Lacquer lip glosses, we created three daring looks that are easy to do on yourself. All you'll need is one gloss and a handful of striking spikes or rhinestones. Whether enchanting, dangerous, or seductive is more your vibe, see how to nail the head-turning looks in the video above.
We've partnered with Maybelline to simplify Instagram-worthy lip art and take your Halloween makeup to the next level.
Products Used: Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss in Royal, Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss in Slay It, Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss in Classic.
