We Can Confirm That $5 Reddit-Famous Mascara Is Worth the Hype — and More

In a results-driven beauty world, mascara tubes can often read like alcohol bottles. In my wild youth, I'd scavenge liquor stores for 101-proof whiskey (oh, how my liver aches just from the memory), but now my vice is "-proof" mascara. When it comes to lash lifting, products promise to be smudge-proof, sweat-proof, sleep-proof, and — oh yes — sex-proof.

In an era of such high-tech mascara, we can often forget the product's original purpose: to make your lashes as sweepingly gorgeous as possible. This week, we got a beautiful reminder of what bare-bones, no-frills mascara can do, courtesy of reviews of a $5 cult product lurking in your drugstore aisle.

On Sept. 17, Reddit user EllieDaisyLouise created a thread celebrating her recent Essence Lash Princess ($5) purchase. The side-by-side comparison of her lashes with and without this product drew double takes from around the internet. The people needed to know: how the heck does a drugstore mascara do this?!

As with any viral sensation, Lash Princess quickly drew more attention. Further reviews praised the tube, but others bemoaned it. In hopes of contributing to a healthy debate — and looking pretty while doing so — I decided to test it out for myself.

After requesting a sample of the mascara, I arrived at my office to see the tube on my desk. The first thing I noticed about it was its bodacious, eye-catching shape. If I was lazily perusing through an Ulta mascara aisle and saw this cheeky black-and-green tube with its crown design and (very trendy) fake-lace corset string-sealed cap, I would surely reach for it out of sheer aesthetics alone.

This mascara is truly the best thing to happen to swiping since Tinder.

The thin applicator confused me at first. How was I supposed to get next-level lashes via such a puny brush? I also noticed ample clumps lurking around the bristles, but that came off easily enough with a little scraping.

After seeing so much residue, I was a little nervous about sweeping it all over my lashes. I took a deep breath, applied it to my lashes, and . . . didn't recognize myself! The amount of volume, after just one application, had completely transformed my lashes — and opened up my eyes.



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alaina Demopoulos

With such dreamy results, I kept on applying it, over, and over, and over again. Each brush drew my lashes out even farther than before . . . the volume just wouldn't quit. This mascara is truly the best thing to happen to swiping since Tinder.

This wand is not immune to clumpage, but it was nothing a quick touch-up with my fingers couldn't fix.

My colleague Kristina, beauty editor at POPSUGAR, saw me from across the office and said, "Those look SOOOO good!!" That is truly the response I aim for every time I enter a room.

While you'll have to sacrifice some of the luxuries that come from a pricier option, like a fancy wand or shower-proof results, this product does not disappoint in the OG intention of mascara: to make your lashes look damn good. I also noticed that Lash Princess literally opens up my eyes to make them appear bigger. We're talking straight Bambi status.

Since you're supposed to throw out your mascara every three months, a drugstore option is truly the most economical one. I've always been a firm believer that you can be thrifty with your beauty purchases and still look good while doing so, and Lash Princess is further proof that I'm right. (Thanks for the ego boost, Essence!).



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alaina Demopoulos