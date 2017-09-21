How 1 Woman Learned to Embrace Her Body Covered in Moles

 Skip Nav
Get Smooth, Clear Skin by Winning This Life-Changing Cleanser
Evita Patcey Delmundo wants women to love the skin they're in. The 20-year-old beauty has found her inner confidence and decided to enter the upcoming the Miss Universe Malaysia to show that beauty has no limits. "Beauty is not just what's on the outside; it's not someone with the perfect face or the perfect body," Delmundo told Elle Malaysia in a recent interview. "Beauty is who you are as a person and how you love yourself. It's never about perfection."

Delmundo credits the church camp she joined at the age of 16 with helping her to learn to accept her skin covered in moles. "I really learned how to love myself and communicate with others," she said, before admitting that she did think about removing her moles at one point. "After seeking advice from doctors, I learned that it could be a risk to my health. So I just had to accept that this is the body I've been given. But now I'm grateful I didn't change anything."

Delmuno said although she faced bullying growing up, she now realizes that "everyone has something special about them, so be proud of whatever makes you 'you.'" With over 42,000 followers on Instagram, it's clear that her inspiring message is resonating with others and we couldn't agree more! Keep reading to see more photos of Delmundo that may change the way you look at your own moles.

