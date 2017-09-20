7 Conditioning Serums That Will Give You the Eyebrows You've Always Dreamed Of

I say this from personal experience: I know what it's like to be insecure and want better eyebrows. I was one of those girls who plucked hers off in high school, but thankfully, because of products like eyebrow growth serums and conditioners, I got them back. If you can relate to this, you might want to try out some of these miracle wands. We did some research and found a lot of popular brands have released brow boosters. The formulas in these products use a combination of amino acids and B vitamins, which help hydrate and improve the thickness and overall health of your brows. Shop some of our top choices.