7 Conditioning Serums That Will Give You the Eyebrows You've Always Dreamed Of

I say this from personal experience: I know what it's like to be insecure and want better eyebrows. I was one of those girls who plucked hers off in high school, but thankfully, because of products like eyebrow growth serums and conditioners, I got them back. If you can relate to this, you might want to try out some of these miracle wands. We did some research and found a lot of popular brands have released brow boosters. The formulas in these products use a combination of amino acids and B vitamins, which help hydrate and improve the thickness and overall health of your brows. Shop some of our top choices.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Enhancing Serum
Revitabrow Eyebrow Conditioner
Province Apothecary Brow Serum
Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Serum
Rapid Lash Eyelash and Eyebrow Enhancing Serum
Benefit Cosmetics Browvo! Eyebrow Conditioner and Primer
