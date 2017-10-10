Calling All Blondes — These Are the 7 Eyebrow Pencils You Need to Try

I'm one of those girls who never leaves the house without my eyebrows on. As a natural blonde who has fair-colored brows, I speak from experience: it's not always easy finding the perfect shade pencil. I've tried so many different products and recently discovered the hack to more natural looking brows. Instead of drawing them on with darker choices, which often looks artificial, I started using lighter colored tools than my actual hair.

Using less dark shades was all I needed to fill in those sparse or missing spots and help create my shape. Depending on your hair color, different shades like blond, ash blond, or taupe are all great lighter choices. I rounded up some of my favorite products I've discovered throughout the years. Take a look and find one that will work for you.