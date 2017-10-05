 Skip Nav
See Why These 5 Eyebrow Serums Have Over 1,000 Reviews on Amazon

If you have thin eyebrows that you've always been insecure about, you're not alone. There are so many people out there who have overplucked or just have naturally sparse brows. Because of this, we've been seeing a rising trend in growth serums and conditioners that help to create fuller hair. The formulas in these products use a combination of amino acids and B vitamins, which help hydrate and improve the thickness and overall health of your brows.

We decided to check out what products people were loving most, so we looked to Amazon. This huge online retailer has a large community of customers who leave unbiased reviews on products they've tried. We searched and found some serums that have over 1,000 reviews and above four-star ratings. Some of these products also work double-duty and can lengthen lashes, too. Take a look at these top products.

Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
$30
Buy Now
Essy Beauty Eyelash & Brow Serum Growth Enhancer
$45
Buy Now
Hairgenics Lavish Lash
$30
Buy Now
Organys Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum
$30
Buy Now
Vena Beauty Growth Serum
$28
Buy Now
