2 Korean Beauty Eyebrow Hacks That Will Forever Change Your Morning Routine

Charlotte Cho is the editor-in-chief of K-beauty content site The Klog, which is dedicated to covering the innovative and fascinating world — and products — of South Korea. We are delighted to share her insights as a contributing editor on POPSUGAR Beauty.

Watching a makeup guru like Lisa Eldridge fill in her eyebrows can be soothing, mesmerizing, and something you don't mind doing over and over again. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean you feel the same way about doing your own brows. If your morning routine has enough steps (and if you're doing the Korean thing, I'm sure it does), go for a more permanent solution.

Well, semipermanent. If you're looking for a brow routine that lasts longer than pencil but isn't as permanent as a tattoo, there are some products coming out of Korea that will solve your problems. Plus, these tools will make you rethink the limits of makeup.

Etude House, a Korean beauty brand known for its whimsical packaging and innovative makeup, just released a wonder product called Tint My Brows Gel ($8). It stains and colors arches in a natural yet noticeable way. And get this: that stain lasts for a solid week. That's the kind of coverage Verizon can only dream of.

The second — and less time-consuming — option is Clio's Kill Brow Tinted Tattoo ($20), an eyebrow marker that naturally pigments the skin as you sleep. It's so popular that over one million have been sold in Korea.

The felt-tip marker is applied over clean eyebrows before you go to bed, which gives the formula time to stain the skin under the brows as you sleep. If you can get over the strange feeling that you're drawing in your eyebrows with what looks like a Sharpie and the fact that you're technically wearing makeup to bed, then you'll be impressed by this product's results.

In the morning, your eyebrows will be perfectly drawn in. The stain will last for the next few days, and you can wash your face as normal. The handy marker also includes a brow mascara on the other end, so you can add dimension, shape, and extra depth of color to the actual brow hairs during your morning routine.

For someone like me who needs to draw in her eyebrows every morning, these Korean stains are the brow hacks I've been waiting for my whole life. Keep reading to see how to actually apply Etude House's amazing new gel.