This Eyelash Jewelry From Etsy Makes You Look Like a Sugarplum Fairy

We will praise our favorite mascaras until the day we die, but we can guarantee that none of your all-time go-tos will leave your lashes as long as this eyelash jewelry will. We stumbled upon this Vermont-based Etsy retailer while perusing the site one day, and it instantly gave us major Halloween beauty inspiration. One more product to add to our costume list!

Image Source: Disney

These attaches are made to order, ridiculously long, and crafted with some pretty swanky materials (such as 24-karat gold!). Natalie Russo, the shop owner, hand-weaves tiny glass Toho beads onto thin jewelry wire. You can bend the jewelry over your eyes to fit and apply with an adhesive like Ben Nye Pros-Aide ($12). Toho is a Japanese brand that's renowned worldwide for making small, smooth beads, which is perfect, because your eyelid isn't exactly the roomiest place on your body!

The optical illusion of these sweeping designs will look like it stems from your lashes. However, the jewelry is meant to be applied on your eyes, right above your lash line. Don't try to attach it to the tip of your lashes, like you would with mascara. Instead, let your bling rest on your eyelid, sit back, and await the "oohs" and "ahhs."

Lazy girls, if you're not one to go wild with your Halloween looks, this is your moment! Lash jewelry gives you an all-in-one costume with surprisingly little effort. Just glue them on and wear any old thing! Everyone will be too busy gawking at your lashes to notice anything else.

Candy Corn Lash Jewelry
Gumball Lash Jewelry
Dandelion Lash Jewelry
Googly Eye Lash Jewelry
24k Gold Plated Lash Jewelry
Neon Rainbow Feather Lash Jewelry
Golden Fawn Lash Jewelry
Christmas Candy Lash Jewelry
Neon Unicorn Lash Jewelry
