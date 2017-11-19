 Skip Nav
Candy Cane Eyeliner Art Is the Sweetest Holiday Trend to DIY
Candy Cane Eyeliner Art Is the Sweetest Holiday Trend to DIY

Even if you avoid eating candy canes during the holidays (too much sugar!), you have to admit that the iconic sweet treat is pretty damn festive. The red-and-white swirly striped pattern makes us nostalgic for eggnog, ugly sweaters, and office holiday parties. There's one way to enjoy candy canes, minus the cavities, and that's by rocking an eyeliner inspired by it.

We tapped MAC Cosmetics pro artist Regan Rabanal to design this style featuring a candy cane in place of a cat-eye wing. Yes, the look is a bit dramatic, but it's also creative and kitschy. Plus, you've already done a red lip. Step outside of your comfort zone, and you may find yourself under the mistletoe with someone special.

To avoid looking like you're going to a carnival, make your brows bold AF, wear a ton of black mascara, and keep the rest of your makeup easy breezy (foundation, blush, neutral lip gloss).

OK, ready to try it? Keep reading to see close-up images and learn the exact products Rabanal used.

Candy Cane Line: The Inspiration
Candy Cane Line: Products Used
Candy Cane Line: Pro Tip
