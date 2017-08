Eylure's Latest Collab Will Give You Lashes Like a Beauty Influencer

When we heard that Eylure was teaming up with some of our favorite beauty bloggers, we knew the collection was going to be fun, flirty, and (most importantly) affordable. The drugstore brand collaborated with four famous lifestyle bloggers to create the Eylure x Vlogger Series.

Each of the women — Nicole Guerriero, Sarai Jones (KrazyRayRay), Ann Le, and Nikki Phillippi — created two sets of lashes for the collaboration, all between $8 and $9. The women's distinct personalities are apparent in the lashes they designed, ranging from sweet and girlie lengthening lashes to full-glam and layered varieties.

Read on to see the Eylure x Vlogger Series, which is sold exclusively at Walgreens.