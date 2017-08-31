20 Jewel-Toned Smoky-Eye Ideas to Try For Fall

Smoky eyes are a go-to makeup look year round, but Fall inspires us to switch up our palettes for warmer, darker shades reminiscent of the leaves' changing colors. Think of trying golden yellows, pumpkin oranges, every red from bright cranberry to maroon, emeralds, and bronze metallics. Now that you won't have to worry about the heat melting makeup off your face, you can go a little heavier and layer shadows to your heart's content. Need a little inspiration? Allow these beauty bloggers' looks to inspire your own autumnal beauty.