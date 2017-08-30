 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Dive Into Fall With These 11 Bath Bombs Full of Pumpkin, Spice, and Everything Nice

The mark of a new season means you need to reset, recharge, and let your stress go. The best way to do that is to light some candles and take a soak in the tub. Fall is our favorite season to use bath bombs — they're chock-full of fragrances with notes of caramel, cinnamon, apples, and pumpkins, of course. If you're looking to unwind, feast your eyes on our very favorite autumnal bath bombs. We scoured Lush, Amazon, Etsy, and more to uncover the best fizzies that will help you chill out. Stock up on a few now so that your bodycare arsenal is ready to go. Let's get shopping!

Related
Here Are 99 Relaxing Videos of Bath Bombs, Because the World Is a Hot Mess

Pumpkin Bath Bomb
$6
Buy Now
Lush Fizzbanger Bath Bomb
$7
Buy Now
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bath Bomb
$13
Buy Now
Pumpkin Autumn Spice Bath Bomb
$5
Buy Now
Lush Metamorphosis Bath Bomb
$9
Buy Now
Atlantic Fizz Pumpkin Spice Bath Bomb
$4
Buy Now
Acorn Bath Bomb
$3
Buy Now
Fall Bath Bombs
$6
Buy Now
Pumpkin Caramel Latte Bath Bomb
$7
Buy Now
Autumn Bomb
$6
Buy Now
Caramel Vanilla Bath Bomb
$5
Buy Now
Pumpkin Bath Bomb
Lush Fizzbanger Bath Bomb
Autumn Bombs
Caramel Vanilla Bath Bomb
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bath Bomb
Pumpkin Autumn Spice Bath Bomb
Lush Metamorphosis Bath Bomb
Atlantic Fizz Pumpkin Spice Bath Bomb
Acorn Bath Bomb
Fall Bath Bombs
Pumpkin Caramel Latte Bath Bomb
Start Slideshow
Bath BombsFall BeautyBeauty ShoppingBody CareStress ReliefFallBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
Lush Fizzbanger Bath Bomb
from
$7
Lush Metamorphosis Bath Bomb
from
$9
Atlantic Fizz Pumpkin Spice Bath Bomb
from
$4
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds