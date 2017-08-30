Dive Into Fall With These 11 Bath Bombs Full of Pumpkin, Spice, and Everything Nice

The mark of a new season means you need to reset, recharge, and let your stress go. The best way to do that is to light some candles and take a soak in the tub. Fall is our favorite season to use bath bombs — they're chock-full of fragrances with notes of caramel, cinnamon, apples, and pumpkins, of course. If you're looking to unwind, feast your eyes on our very favorite autumnal bath bombs. We scoured Lush, Amazon, Etsy, and more to uncover the best fizzies that will help you chill out. Stock up on a few now so that your bodycare arsenal is ready to go. Let's get shopping!