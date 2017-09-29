 Skip Nav
7 Sleek and Sexy Eyeliners That Are Everything You Need For Fall

If you're starting to grow tired of repeating the same old makeup routine every morning, we feel you. This Fall, try spicing up your look by using a colored eye liner. This simple step can turn your look around in just a few minutes. Instead of using bright colors, we shopped for some more neutral-tone and seasonally-inspired hues. From burgundy red, to a deep navy, and even a metallic-like white, there are so many choices we can't get enough of. You can easily wear these shades on their own, or mix and match with your favorite eye shadows. Take a look at these top picks.

Marc Jacobs Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
NYX Professional Makeup Faux Whites Eye Brightener Liner
NARS Stylo Liquid Eyeliner
Givenchy Magic Khôl Eyeliner Pencil
Shiseido Inkstroke Eyeliner
Kat Von D Ink Liner
Fall BeautyBeauty ShoppingFallTrendsEyelinerBeauty Products
