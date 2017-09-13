30 Badass Female Tattoo Artists to Follow on Instagram ASAP

If the sight of dainty body art sets your heart aflutter with the desire to get inked, then you're probably already following a few tattoo artists on social media. But finding the perfect source of inspiration for your next tat can be daunting, especially since it'll be on your body forever and there are so many styles to choose from.

A permanent piece of body art is worth traveling across the world for, so we've curated a look at the very best female artists in the business. Whether you're looking for minimalist floral pieces or geometric designs, these talented ladies are the best the world has to offer. So give them a follow and start planning your next piece; few accessories are lovelier than a well-done tattoo.