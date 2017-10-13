Here's What to Know About Fenty's Mesmer-EYE-zing Eye Shadow Palette

 Skip Nav
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Aimee Simeon

See, Fenty Beauty is trying have us all broke by Thanksgiving — but it's completely fine if it means getting our hands on the Galaxy Holiday Collection, which hits Sephora this Friday. The brand's global makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, teased a video of the Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette in all its shimmery glory, and it's pretty out of this world.

Now let's try to pick our jaws up off the floor for one sec to talk deets. The palette will come with 14 glittery shades in a mix of brights and neutrals — all will have a superlit shine. Some of the shades are more pigmented than others and can be worn solo, while the more sheer ones can be layered as a shiny topcoat. The intense shimmer on each is meant to give off a 3D effect — and if you wet your brush before applying, it'll make the colors even more poppin'. Whether you want to go smoky or just go for a sparkly neutral, the rainbow lineup has pretty much every shade you'd need.

Here's the full breakdown:

Rihanna has already given us some inspo when she rocked Sublime, Xtra Terrestrial, and Jupiter Sand. If you're wondering whether or not the shades are as glitzy on skin as they are in the compact, here's your answer:

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Aimee Simeon

And did we mention the oversize jewel-inspired case that's it's all stashed in? Pretty sure this palette will likely sell out immediately, so be ready!

