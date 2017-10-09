 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
How to Actually Minimize Pregnancy Stretch Marks, According to a Doctor
Rihanna
Fenty Beauty's New Eyeliners Release Glitter! You Have to See It to Believe It
Halloween
22 Spookily Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas For Beginners
First Look at All 13 of the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Products Before They Hit Sephora

Shopping the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection when it officially launches on Oct. 13 at Sephora is going to take some planning. The initial debut of Fenty Beauty sold out quickly, with Rihanna-lovers leaving Sephora heartbroken and empty-handed. We predict this second iteration, which is also the holiday offering, will be just as hot-selling, so you need to be ready to hit "Add to Cart" fast.

Let us help you on your shopping journey by breaking down every damn thing you need to know about all 13 products, from the finish to how glittery each colorful shade is (and trust us, there's a lot of shimmer). Keep reading for the scoop, prices, and tips on how to wear the products. Plus, there's a photo of Rihanna in the latest campaign, looking as gorgeous as ever.

Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Packaging, $59
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $59
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter Packaging, $19
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Astro-naughty, $19
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Gal On The Moon, $19
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Plutonic Relationship, $19
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Spacesuit, $19
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner Packaging, $20
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Bae, $20
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Later Crater, $20
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Nepturnt, $20
Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush, $24
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick Packaging, $19
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in $upanova, $19
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Gravity, $19
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Sci-Fly, $19
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Supermoon, $19
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Campaign Starring Rihanna
