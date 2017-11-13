 Skip Nav
Rihanna
Rihanna: "I Wanted a Lipstick That Wouldn't Budge — Even as You Make Out"
Holiday Beauty
Sales of This Cult-Favorite Cream Are Up 5,000%, Because It's Actually Magic
Laura Mercier
I Finally Found the Perfect Makeup Palette — and It Saves Me Tons of Time
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Will Not Be Able to Recover From How Cute This Frida Kahlo Makeup Is

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was an icon in so many ways — including in beauty (those brows, though!). While we'll never own a Kahlo original, we may just have found the next best thing. Anisa International has released a collection based on the surrealist artist's work, and it's about to class up your vanity like crazy.

A highlighter, kabuki brush, and four-piece brush set have just been released on Amazon. Although those products all look super luxe, we're mostly freaking out over the Frida-adorned packaging, which features the artist's face along with roses, birds, and watermelon slices. The red-and-green packaging certainly conjures up thoughts of the Mexican flag and the painter's own mystical work.

Read on to see every item in this collection — which you'll then immediately add to your Amazon cart.

Frida Kahlo Kabuki Face Brush and Storage Case
Frida Kahlo Highlighting Beauty Brush Set with Cleaning Pad and Cosmetic Case
Frida Kahlo Dual Ended Face & Eye 4 pc Brush Set and Cosmetic Case
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Anisa InternationalBeauty NewsFrida KahloBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsMakeup
Beauty News
Exclusive: Treat Your Lips Like Gold With Winky Lux's Latest Launch
by Sarah Siegel
Teacher Suspended After Pulling Off a Student's Hijab
Beauty News
1 Teacher Pulled Off a Student's Hijab on Snapchat, and It's the Most F*cked Up Thing
by Alaina Demopoulos
Grape Soda Eye Makeup Trend
Beauty News
Grape-Soda-Colored Eyes Are Now a Thing, Thanks to James Charles
by Lauren Levinson
MAC x Patrick Starrr Full Holiday Collection 2017
Holiday Beauty
Bless Us All! There Are Even MORE Products Coming to the MAC x Patrick Starrr Collection
by Alaina Demopoulos
MAC x Robert Lee Morris Collection
Beauty News
This MAC Collab Is Inspired by Fine Jewelry — So You Know It's Going to Be Fancy
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds