You Will Not Be Able to Recover From How Cute This Frida Kahlo Makeup Is
Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was an icon in so many ways — including in beauty (those brows, though!). While we'll never own a Kahlo original, we may just have found the next best thing. Anisa International has released a collection based on the surrealist artist's work, and it's about to class up your vanity like crazy.
A highlighter, kabuki brush, and four-piece brush set have just been released on Amazon. Although those products all look super luxe, we're mostly freaking out over the Frida-adorned packaging, which features the artist's face along with roses, birds, and watermelon slices. The red-and-green packaging certainly conjures up thoughts of the Mexican flag and the painter's own mystical work.
