This Full Face of Fenty Beauty Proves Trophy Wife Works For More Than Just Cheeks

Fenty Beauty is everywhere, and we aren't complaining. The inclusive and cruelty-free line has shaken the beauty world, and we're still in awe of the products.

Beauty fans are discussing their hope for a skincare line and are still sharing their helpful Fenty hacks. But one tutorial we're currently obsessed with is makeup artist Jasmine Lakhesar's full face of Fenty Beauty. If you thought Trophy Wife was only good for blinding highlight on the cheeks, think again because it doubles up as a stunning eye-shadow color.

Jasmine starts with the Pro Filt'r Foundation in Shade 300 ($34), then moves onto using Match Stix in Ridiic ($26) as a creamy eye-shadow base. She then takes Killawatt Highlighter ($34) in Ginger Binge, Moscow Mule, and Trophy Wife to finish the eye shadow. Believe me when I say it will convince you to use Fenty Beauty highlighters as your shadow in your next glam session.

See the full tutorial above to inspire you to get creative with your Fenty products. BRB while I make my lids lit with Trophy Wife.

