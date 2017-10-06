Full Face of Fenty Beauty
This Full Face of Fenty Beauty Proves Trophy Wife Works For More Than Just Cheeks
🎥 ✨ #FENTYBEAUTY ✨🎥. . ✨ #PROFILTR foundation in 300. ✨ #MATCHSTIX in BAMBOO / WHEAT / TRUFFLE / RIDIIC (also used ridiic as eyeshadow base and blush - not shown in video). ✨ Full body foundation brush in 110 to blend everything together. ✨ #KILLAWATT highlighters in GINGER BINGE / MOSCOW MULE / TROPHY WIFE which also doubled as eyeshadows. ✨ #GLOSSBOMB universal lip liner. . . ✨ LASHES in SAMANTHA #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty. ✨ BROWS with Anastasia brow wiz in ebony #anastasiabrows #norvina. Absolutley in looovvveeeeeeee with @fentybeauty . I can't get enough of the foundation, it gives the skin a very natural finish and unlike other foundations, I did not need to set it as heavily with powder foundations afterwards. And the highliters are to just die for 😩 they doubled as blush/ eyeshadow/ and of course as highliters for me. There is enough variety when it comes to creating simple to glam looks with them. My favourite part about the whole collection is the versatility of each product! ❤️❤️ . . #makeup #mua #torontomakeupartist #toronto #bretmansvanity#shophudabeauty #hudabeauty #norvina #anastasiabeverlyhills #hairandmakeupdiary #thathighlight #makeuptutorialsx0x #shimycatsmua #makeuptutorial #makegirlz #makeupvideoss #hypnaughtypower #1minutemakeup #makeupvideo #peachyqueenblog #alyakattan #makeupclips #sephoraselfie
Fenty Beauty is everywhere, and we aren't complaining. The inclusive and cruelty-free line has shaken the beauty world, and we're still in awe of the products.
Beauty fans are discussing their hope for a skincare line and are still sharing their helpful Fenty hacks. But one tutorial we're currently obsessed with is makeup artist Jasmine Lakhesar's full face of Fenty Beauty. If you thought Trophy Wife was only good for blinding highlight on the cheeks, think again because it doubles up as a stunning eye-shadow color.
Jasmine starts with the Pro Filt'r Foundation in Shade 300 ($34), then moves onto using Match Stix in Ridiic ($26) as a creamy eye-shadow base. She then takes Killawatt Highlighter ($34) in Ginger Binge, Moscow Mule, and Trophy Wife to finish the eye shadow. Believe me when I say it will convince you to use Fenty Beauty highlighters as your shadow in your next glam session.
See the full tutorial above to inspire you to get creative with your Fenty products. BRB while I make my lids lit with Trophy Wife.