Try One of These Gel Moisturizers to Transform Oily Skin
If you suffer from an oily complexion, you probably don't think you need to add moisture back into your skin. However, this is not the case. Our skin can produce even more oil when not properly hydrated, and daily moisturizer is essential to combat extra sebum.
The key is to use a lighter product, like a gel, in place of heavier creams. Try switching to a gel moisturizer and get your complexion under control. You'll look radiant instead of like an oil slick.
Read on to find our picks for incredible gel moisturizers.
Multi Perfecting Pore Corrector Gel Moisturizer
$65
from QVC
Women's BALANCED Pore Perfecting Water Gel
$65
from Barneys New York
Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel Moisturiser
$34
Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
$52
GinZingÂ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
$33
from Origins
Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Bottle With Pump
$27
from Nordstrom
Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
$29
from DERMSTORE
Age Defying Advanced Gel Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
$20
from Ulta
