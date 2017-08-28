 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Try One of These Gel Moisturizers to Transform Oily Skin

If you suffer from an oily complexion, you probably don't think you need to add moisture back into your skin. However, this is not the case. Our skin can produce even more oil when not properly hydrated, and daily moisturizer is essential to combat extra sebum.

The key is to use a lighter product, like a gel, in place of heavier creams. Try switching to a gel moisturizer and get your complexion under control. You'll look radiant instead of like an oil slick.

Read on to find our picks for incredible gel moisturizers.

Related
7 Products That Instantly Mattify Oily Summer Skin

Vichy
Aqualia Gel
$31
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Vichy Beauty Products
Bioderma
Hydrabio Gel Cream by 1.35floz)
$25
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Bioderma Face Makeup
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Neutrogena Skin Care
Algenist
Multi Perfecting Pore Corrector Gel Moisturizer
$65
from QVC
Buy Now See more Algenist Skin Care
Tatcha
Women's BALANCED Pore Perfecting Water Gel
$65
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Tatcha Beauty Products
Boscia
Revitalizing Black Hydration Gel
$38
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Boscia Skin Care
Korres
Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel Moisturiser
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Korres Face Moisturizers
Sephora Skin Care
Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
$52
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Skin Care
Origins
GinZingÂ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
$33
from Origins
Buy Now See more Origins Skin Care
Clinique
Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Bottle With Pump
$27
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Clinique Face Moisturizers
Paula's Choice
Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
$29
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Paula's Choice Face Moisturizers
Olay
Age Defying Advanced Gel Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Olay Face Moisturizers
Vichy Aqualia Gel
Bioderma Hydrabio Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
Algenist Multi Perfecting Pore Corrector Gel Moisturizer
Tatcha Women's Balanced Pore Perfecting Water Gel
Boscia Revitalizing Black Hydration Gel
Korres Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel Moisturiser
Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Bottle With Pump
Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
Olay Age Defying Advanced Gel Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid
Start Slideshow
Beauty Products ReviewBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Vichy
Aqualia Gel
from Walgreens
$31
Bioderma
Hydrabio Gel Cream by 1.35floz)
from Smallflower
$25
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
from Ulta
$20
Algenist
Multi Perfecting Pore Corrector Gel Moisturizer
from QVC
$65
Tatcha
Women's BALANCED Pore Perfecting Water Gel
from Barneys New York
$65
Boscia
Revitalizing Black Hydration Gel
from Sephora
$38
Korres
Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel Moisturiser
from Sephora
$34
Sephora
Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
from Sephora
$52
Origins
GinZingÂ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
from Origins
$33
Clinique
Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Bottle With Pump
from Nordstrom
$27
Paula's Choice
Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
from DERMSTORE
$29
Olay
Age Defying Advanced Gel Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
from Ulta
$20
Shop More
Paula's Choice Face Moisturizers SHOP MORE
Paula's Choice
Skin Recovery Replenishing Moisturizer
from Nordstrom
$29
Paula's Choice
Skin Recovery ReplenishingMoisturizer
from QVC
$29
Paula's Choice
Calm Redness Relief Mineral Moisturizer Spf 30
from Nordstrom
$29
Paula's Choice
Calm Redness Relief Moisturizer
from Nordstrom
$28
Paula's Choice
Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
from Nordstrom
$29
Korres Face Moisturizers SHOP MORE
Korres
Wild Rose 24-Hour Moisturising and Brightening Cream
from Sephora
$38
Korres
Pomegranate Balancing Cream-Gel Moisturiser
from Sephora
$34
Korres
Greek Yoghurt Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial by 1.35oz Moisture Cream)
from Smallflower
$45
Korres
Wild Rose Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial by 1.35oz Moisture Cream)
from Smallflower
$48
Korres
Yoghurt Smoothie Moisturizer and Sleeping Facial
from HSN
$60
Origins Skin Care SHOP MORE
philosophy
True Originals Skin Care Collection
from QVC
$227.70
Elizabeth Arden
3-Pc. Eight Hour® Cream Original Skincare Set
from Macy's
$29
Christian Dior
Diorskin Nude BB creme SPF 10
from Selfridges
$35
Origins
Clear Improvement® active charcoal mask 100ml
from Selfridges
$26.50
Origins
GinZingÂ Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff
from Origins
$30
Korres Face Moisturizers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
belledecouture
neriumtitihalim
foggoffashion
allycog
Origins Skin Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
asliceopi
leah.moskowitz
ashdonielle
stylefragment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds