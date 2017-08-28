Try One of These Gel Moisturizers to Transform Oily Skin

If you suffer from an oily complexion, you probably don't think you need to add moisture back into your skin. However, this is not the case. Our skin can produce even more oil when not properly hydrated, and daily moisturizer is essential to combat extra sebum.

The key is to use a lighter product, like a gel, in place of heavier creams. Try switching to a gel moisturizer and get your complexion under control. You'll look radiant instead of like an oil slick.

Read on to find our picks for incredible gel moisturizers.