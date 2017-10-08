Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Own Drugstore Makeup Collection

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Since 2015, Gigi Hadid has been the face of Maybelline. Now, she's taking her relationship with the brand further with her very own makeup collection. On Oct. 8, she teased the Gigi x Maybelline collaboration on Instagram. "A year in the making," she wrote.

If her photo is any indication of what's coming, there seem to be multiple neutral lipsticks along with some in purples and reds. There are also colorful eyeliners in green, purple, blue, and white as well as eye-shadow singles in violet, navy, and copper. One thing we know for sure is everything will be affordable — Maybelline is a drugstore brand, after all.

Maybelline also shared a teaser video using the #GigixMaybelline hashtag but didn't give further info. According to the official countdown for the collection, however, we can expect it to drop Oct. 21.

