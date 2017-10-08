 Skip Nav
Opinion
How to Become a Makeup Artist in a World Filled With Makeup Artists
Beauty Tips
6 Red Flags That You Are Buying Makeup That Doesn't Actually Work For You
Beauty News
This Woman Destroying Her Fenty Beauty Will Hurt Your Soul — Until You See the Results

Gigi Hadid Announces Maybelline Makeup Collection

Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Own Drugstore Makeup Collection

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Since 2015, Gigi Hadid has been the face of Maybelline. Now, she's taking her relationship with the brand further with her very own makeup collection. On Oct. 8, she teased the Gigi x Maybelline collaboration on Instagram. "A year in the making," she wrote.

If her photo is any indication of what's coming, there seem to be multiple neutral lipsticks along with some in purples and reds. There are also colorful eyeliners in green, purple, blue, and white as well as eye-shadow singles in violet, navy, and copper. One thing we know for sure is everything will be affordable — Maybelline is a drugstore brand, after all.

Maybelline also shared a teaser video using the #GigixMaybelline hashtag but didn't give further info. According to the official countdown for the collection, however, we can expect it to drop Oct. 21.

Stay tuned for more!

Join the conversation
Gigi HadidFall BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ProductsMakeupMaybelline
Beauty News
Drugstore-Lovers, Don't Skip These 8 Maybelline Products on Your Next Haul
by Aimee Simeon
Maybelline Master Fairy Highlight Review
Beauty Trends
Maybelline Just Launched a New Rainbow Highlighter — and It's Extraordinary
by Wendy Gould
Fenty Beauty Highlighter Hack
Beauty News
by Brinton Parker
Manny MUA For Maybelline Interview January 2017
Beauty Interview
The 1 Piece of Advice Manny MUA Has For Aspiring Beauty Vloggers
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Lip Colors For Fall 2017
Makeup
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds