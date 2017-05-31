Golden Freckle Temporary Tattoos Will Complete Your Festival Look

While glitter freckles have been a popular Instagram beauty trend for a while, this new version makes it easier than ever to get festival-ready.

In the past, sporting this look involved spreading Vaseline across your face and patting glitter or shimmer on top of the jelly to adhere to your face. Not only is this a little impractical, but it can be uncomfortable to wear during warm weather.

The latest version smartly combines your childhood favorite temporary tattoos with this fun trend. The metallic tattoos work just like the ones you remember, but look way chicer.

To achieve your luminous freckled face, simply cut out the portion of the design you want from the tattoo sheet and remove the plastic. Next, place the design on your face and wet the back of it with a paper towel or sponge. After 30 seconds, you can remove the sponge and paper, revealing some magically metallic freckles.

When you'd like to return to your less-sparkly self, removing these dots is as simple as rubbing on makeup remover or baby oil and wiping them away. We can't wait to try out this trend at our next musical festival or Summer outing where we're sure to shine.

Read on to see where to pick up these cool freckle tattoos.