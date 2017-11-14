Is Gold-Leaf Hair Worth It? We Put the Trend to the Test

Would you put gold leaf in your hair? After seeing this hair trend all over Instagram, we felt compelled to give the look a go for ourselves. And while it's a fa-la-la-worthy way to show off your holiday cheer, we have to admit it's not for the impatient.

The trick to keeping the gold leaf in place is to use gel. Paint the gel where you'd like to apply the gold leaf, then use tweezers to adhere the gold leaf itself. And try different metallic shades, depending on your hair color; bronze, copper, and silver look gorgeous as well.

Truth be told, it can err on the side of aluminum foil, so be sure you're not using pieces with jagged edges. The good news is that if this style isn't for you, all you have to do is brush it out and grab a metallic hair accessory.

On Kirbie: Reformation Delancey dress. Lips: ColourPop Lippie Stix in Jonesing.