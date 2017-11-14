 Skip Nav

Gold-Leaf Hair Tutorial

Is Gold-Leaf Hair Worth It? We Put the Trend to the Test

Would you put gold leaf in your hair? After seeing this hair trend all over Instagram, we felt compelled to give the look a go for ourselves. And while it's a fa-la-la-worthy way to show off your holiday cheer, we have to admit it's not for the impatient.

The trick to keeping the gold leaf in place is to use gel. Paint the gel where you'd like to apply the gold leaf, then use tweezers to adhere the gold leaf itself. And try different metallic shades, depending on your hair color; bronze, copper, and silver look gorgeous as well.

Truth be told, it can err on the side of aluminum foil, so be sure you're not using pieces with jagged edges. The good news is that if this style isn't for you, all you have to do is brush it out and grab a metallic hair accessory.

On Kirbie: Reformation Delancey dress. Lips: ColourPop Lippie Stix in Jonesing.

Reformation
Delancey Dress
$138
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Cocktail Dresses
Beauty DIYBeauty VideoHoliday BeautyHair TrendsBeauty How ToHolidayBeauty JunkieHair
Shop Story
Read Story
Reformation
Delancey Dress
from Reformation
$138
Shop More
Reformation Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Reformation
Hillary Dress
from Reformation
$248
Reformation
Collins Dress
from Reformation
$198
Reformation
Adora Dress
from Reformation
$248
Reformation
Temple Dress
from Reformation
$218
Reformation
Polk Dress
from Reformation
$198
Reformation Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
13 Times Selena Gomez's Summer Dresses Served as Major Outfit Inspo
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Street Style
Kendall and Hailey Are Already Wearing This Fall 2016 Trend Like No Big Deal
by Marina Liao
Winter Fashion
15 Winter Essentials Every Fashion Girl Is Shopping Now
by Aemilia Madden
Wedding
Say "I Do" to the Best Bridesmaid Dresses in Every Color
by Aemilia Madden
Reformation Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
highendhippie
culturedfash
carolyncarter
highendhippie
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds