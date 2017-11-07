 Skip Nav
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
Beauty News
Actual Amber Crystals Are in ColourPop's New Liquid Highlighter
Beauty News
Becca's New Highlighter Palette Just Dropped — Here's How to Use It

Gretchen Grundler Body Paint

This Gretchen Grundler Body Paint Will Amaze You With Nostalgia

Gretchen Grundler Transformation! My favourite recess character! from MakeupAddiction

If you grew up in the early aughts, chances are Gretchen Grundler is your favorite fictional know-it-all. The Recess character and yo-yo enthusiast was practically an icon of preteen feminism due to her unabashed intellect and quietly badass nature. If you recall, girlfriend was smarter than most of her teachers.

One Redditor who goes by the handle @summakeup just did a makeup look that's worthy of Gretchen's near-perfection. After seeing this crazy-good bodypainting, you'll probably feel very nostalgic.

According to @summakeup, this extremely realistic look took about three to four hours to accomplish. While the photo might make you do a double take at first, zoom in and try to spot any editing . . . you won't be able to find it.

As @summakeup wrote in the comments section of her post, one of her biggest tricks for completing this look includes using black paint to "block out areas" she doesn't need, and shooting her final photos in front of a black backdrop. That all factors into achieving Gretchen's absurdly skinny cartoon frame.

We're in total awe of this transformation, and will keep our eyes peeled for more of @summakeup's work — who wouldn't love to see a Helga G. Pataki look?

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsThe '90sBody PaintBeauty TrendsMakeup
Beauty News
These Colorful Glitter Makeup Brushes Look Even More Mesmerizing in Motion
by Kristina Rodulfo
Becca Light Waves Highlighter Palette
Beauty News
Becca's New Highlighter Palette Just Dropped — Here's How to Use It
by Alaina Demopoulos
Fall Brunette Hair Color Ideas 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are Fall's 10 Hottest Brunette Hues, According to Hair Pros
by Wendy Gould
Warm or a Cool Undertones Quiz
Beauty Tips
Are Your Undertones Warm or Cool? Take the Quiz to Find Out
by Jaime Richards
Best Hair Colors for Dark Skin
Beauty News
Experts Agree: These Are the 9 Best Hair Colors For Darker Skin
by Nykia Spradley
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds