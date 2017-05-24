 Skip Nav
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Beauty News
This Woman Shows Just How Fluffy Bubble Face Masks Can Get
Hair
After a Drastic 7-Hour Hair Makeover, 1 Woman Finally Feels "Beautiful in Her Own Skin"
"Most Girls" Can Rock All the Hair Colors in Hailee Steinfeld's New Music Video

We've been rocking out to Hailee Steinfeld's "Most Girls" for a few weeks now, but when we saw the new music video, our love for the girl-power anthem reached a whole new level.

The video features Hailee dressed as many different women with different styles, hobbies, and hair colors. We couldn't take our eyes off the pop singer's ever-changing look and were astounded by how good she looks in her natural brunette shade as well as blond and opalescent lilac.

Beauty inspiration runs rampant throughout the video, but we are especially fond of Hailee's edgy artist look. Her winged liner, extralong lilac ponytail, and braid complement her rose-colored lip and aqua nail art. She looks so great, it makes us want to try out a new hair color ourselves.

We're ready to welcome Hailee into the world of beauty addicts with open arms. Read on to see all of the hair hues from this incredible video.

Latest Beauty
