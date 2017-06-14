15 Summer Beauty Looks That Will Inspire You to Embrace Your Inner Mermaid

If you thought Miami Swim Week was only about skimpy bikinis and toned beach bodies, it's time you took a closer look at the runways. The hair and makeup styles are a stunning source of Summer beauty inspiration. This season, one of the biggest trends of the catwalk was the mermaid beauty trend. Models embraced it in full by rocking shimmering cheekbones and tousled, effortless plaits.

If ethereal makeup isn't really your style, there are also some fabulously functional looks, too. We picked up a few genius ways to tame frizzy manes just by browsing the following images — see for yourself.