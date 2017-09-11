 Skip Nav
Beauty News
These Powerful New York Fashion Week Beauty Looks Are Solid Gold
NARS
12 Essential Nars Products You Should Absolutely Own
Aesop
These Are the 7 Editor-Approved Aesop Products You Need to Try

Hair Nails Trend

Hairy Selfie Nails Exist Now, Because Why Not?

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

As it stands, brows and nail art are currently tied in the top spot for the creepiest, most extra, and sometimes terrifying trends. Recently the trend filling our feed is straight out of your nightmares after watching The Ring.

Dain Yoon, an incredible visual illusion artist, has skills that both amaze and scare the crap out of us. She has designed nail art of her face, then stuck long black hair on her cuticles to create mini portraits of herself. The strands look a lot like her real hair, which furthers the scare factor slightly. If you want to try this at home, probably don't start cutting and sticking your real hair, and buy some cheap exensions or a wig instead! Dain describes her creation as self nail art. She followed this with another post introducing "Dain 1, Dain 2, Dain 3, and Dain 4", and now I'm creeped out.

Our feelings are in line with commenters who "don't even know how to feel anymore." There's no denying the artistic vision behind this work, but it's probably not one to re-create for a day at work. If you want to take a peep at all of Dain's alter egos, keep reading to meet all of them.

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on

Join the conversation
Nail TrendsBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsNail ArtNails
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Cockroach Bug Tattoo Ideas
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Is Fenty Beauty Cruelty-Free?
Rihanna
by Kirbie Johnson
Odacite Green Ceremony Cleanser Review
Beauty News
by Kirbie Johnson
Nails Inc Caffeine Hit Coffee Collection
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds