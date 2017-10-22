 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
Beauty News
Don't Cry, Too Faced Is Releasing Even More Unicorn Tears Lip Products
Beauty Tips
How to Do Your Hair and Makeup to Land a 3rd Date, According to Matchmakers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Stylist's Impossibly Intricate Hair Masterpieces Will Blow Your Mind

We're always pushing ourselves to master new beauty skills. For the past few years, we've been focused on stepping up our braid game. We've re-created styles from Game of Thrones, tried our hand at more bohemian looks, and even learned how to fatten up a puny plait without extensions. But Sochi, Russia-based master stylist Georgiy Kot makes our skill set look impossibly basic.

You see, Kot isn't really your typical salon employee — he's practically a wizard. He went viral last year when he posted a video of how to make a hat out of hair, but he's not a one-trick pony! Out of seemingly simple braids and waves, he manages to coax the most incredible flowers, ribbons, and bows.

We can only imagine how many gallons of extreme-hold hairspray Kot goes through a week — how else could he accomplish such mind-bending mane manipulation? — but it seems worth it to us. He is a true hair artist. Read on to get inspired by his masterful coif creations.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
InstagramViral VideosHair
Camilla Belle
Never Forget That Time Camilla Belle Cast the Ultimate Love Spell in Practical Magic
by Macy Daniela Martin
How to Do My Hair and Makeup For a Date?
Beauty Tips
How to Do Your Hair and Makeup to Land a 3rd Date, According to Matchmakers
by Lauren Levinson
Beauty Tips to Save Time in the Morning
Beauty Tips
50 Genius Morning Beauty Hacks Lazy Girls Will Love
by Alicia Lu
Kate Hudson Growing Out Buzzcut
Kate Hudson
After Her Buzzcut, Kate Hudson Plans to Try This Ridiculous Retro Hairstyle
by Kristina Rodulfo
Jimmy Kimmel Halloween Candy Prank 2014
Jimmy Kimmel
Relive Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Like It's the First Time
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds