Hairstylist Georgiy Kot
This Stylist's Impossibly Intricate Hair Masterpieces Will Blow Your Mind
We're always pushing ourselves to master new beauty skills. For the past few years, we've been focused on stepping up our braid game. We've re-created styles from Game of Thrones, tried our hand at more bohemian looks, and even learned how to fatten up a puny plait without extensions. But Sochi, Russia-based master stylist Georgiy Kot makes our skill set look impossibly basic.
You see, Kot isn't really your typical salon employee — he's practically a wizard. He went viral last year when he posted a video of how to make a hat out of hair, but he's not a one-trick pony! Out of seemingly simple braids and waves, he manages to coax the most incredible flowers, ribbons, and bows.
We can only imagine how many gallons of extreme-hold hairspray Kot goes through a week — how else could he accomplish such mind-bending mane manipulation? — but it seems worth it to us. He is a true hair artist. Read on to get inspired by his masterful coif creations.