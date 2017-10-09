 Skip Nav

Halloween Costumes Using Eyeliner | Tutorial

3 Easy No Costume-Costumes Using One Piece of Makeup

Halloween is my favorite holiday for a myriad of reasons: the candy, the costumes, Hocus Pocus, getting the living daylights scared of out me. (What? That's just me?)

The biggest complaint about Halloween that most beauty girls have? There are too many costumes to plan. We all know that Halloween isn't just a one-night ordeal. You're probably going to get invited to a few Halloween parties, and costumes will be mandatory. Given a polyester Cinderella gown or a cat's tail can cost you upward of $50, it's time to get acquainted with a few sexy and creepy costumes that aren't only easy on your debit card, but also allow you to dress in chicer attire — like an LBD, leather jacket and miniskirt, or a jumpsuit. Your magic wand for the month will be eyeliner: all kinds!
Pencil, pen, gel, liquid — all types of liner can be used to replicate these looks. Time to get in touch with your inner feline, bond with your bones, and tackle your arachnophobia!

With a little practice, you'll have an easy costume that doesn't require spending a ton of money. Let me know if you've tried any of these looks by tagging me on Instagram!
Little White Lies
Ffion Dress
$154
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Little White Lies Day Dresses
J.Crew
Leather Biker Jacket - Black
$550
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Leather Jackets
Rag & Bone
Pace Leather Miniskirt, Black
$595
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Mini Skirts
Ella Moss
'Stella' Halter Popover Jumpsuit
$258
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ella Moss Pants
Urban Decay
24/7 Velvet Glide-On Eye Pencil - Black Velvet
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eyeliner
Revlon
Colorstay Liquid Eye Pen, Black
$8
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more Revlon Eye Makeup
Smashbox
Jet Set Waterproof Eye Liner, 0.09 oz
$22
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Smashbox Eyeliner
M·A·C
MAC Liquid Liner - Boot Black
$21
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eyeliner
Women CostumesEasy CostumesHalloween DIYDIY CostumesHalloween BeautyBeauty VideoHalloween CostumesBeauty How ToBeauty JunkieHalloweenMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Little White Lies
Ffion Dress
from shopbop.com
$154
J.Crew
Leather Biker Jacket - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$550
Rag & Bone
Pace Leather Miniskirt, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$595
Ella Moss
'Stella' Halter Popover Jumpsuit
from Nordstrom
$258
Urban Decay
24/7 Velvet Glide-On Eye Pencil - Black Velvet
from Nordstrom
$20
Revlon
Colorstay Liquid Eye Pen, Black
from drugstore.com
$8
Smashbox
Jet Set Waterproof Eye Liner, 0.09 oz
from Macy's
$22
M·A·C
MAC Liquid Liner - Boot Black
from Nordstrom
$21
Shop More
Revlon Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Revlon
ColorStay Eyeliner
from Ulta
$8.99
Revlon
Colorstay Creme Gel Eyeliner
from Ulta
$10.99
Revlon
ColorStay 16 Hour Eyeshadow
from Ulta
$8.49
Revlon
Super Length Mascara
from Ulta
$8.49
Revlon
Brow Fantasy Pencil & Gel
from Ulta
$9.49
Rag & Bone Mini Skirts SHOP MORE
Rag & Bone
Dive Velvet Mini Skirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225$168.75
Rag & Bone
Leah Tartan Cotton Mini Skirt - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
Rag & Bone
Women's Leah Plaid Skirt
from Nordstrom
$395
Rag & Bone
Dive Skirt
from shopbop.com
$185$111
Rag & Bone
Marina Jean Skirt
from shopbop.com
$325$130
J.Crew Leather Jackets SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Wallace & Barnes MA-1 bomber jacket
from J.Crew
$178
J.Crew
Wallace & Barnes garment-dyed cotton MA-1 bomber jacket
from J.Crew
$148
J.Crew
Tall Wallace & Barnes MA-1 bomber jacket
from J.Crew
$178
J.Crew
Cotton-nylon bomber jacket
from J.Crew
$218
J.Crew
Tall Wallace & Barnes garment-dyed cotton MA-1 bomber jacket
from J.Crew
$148
Little White Lies Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Wears the Spring Dress Sure to Sparkle Its Way Into Your Wardrobe
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring Fashion
20 Spring and Summer Dresses That Won't Make You Feel Naked at the Office
by Samantha Sutton
Spring Fashion
22 Reasons to Spring For a Denim Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Made Sweet Collared Dresses a Thing
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Ella Moss Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Style How To
8 Interview Basics Every Girl Should Have in Her Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Style How To
12 Prints Every Woman Should Have in Her Wardrobe
by Samantha Sutton
Holiday Fashion
The Perfect Holiday Look According to Your Zodiac Sign
by Samantha Sutton
Spring Fashion
32 Spring Shorts For Every Occasion
by Sarah Wasilak
Urban Decay Eyeliner AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
20 Makeup Products That Won't Sweat Off at the Gym
by Kristin Granero
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Added a Little Bit of Fun to Her Elegant Look With 1 Swipe of Blue Eyeliner
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Paris Fashion Week
The 11 Products That Are Getting Packed for Paris Fashion Week
by Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
Revlon Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
loveemmarie
govictoria
sincerelymissash
findingsilverlinings
Rag & Bone Mini Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
honestlykate
oliviajeanette_
lyndseyzorich
mrsgrono
J.Crew Leather Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
marlenabegier
chic_everywhere
waitingonmartha
marlenabegier
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds