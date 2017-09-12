These 8 False Eyelashes Will Make Your Halloween Costume Complete

Halloween is every beauty junkie's favorite holiday due to the mass amount of makeup looks we can play with. This spooky season, try elevating your costume to the next level by incorporating false lashes into your look.

Whether you're going as a black swan, sexy cat, or disco star, there is a set of over-the-top lashes that will suit your costume needs.

If you're new to false lashes, Halloween is the perfect time to try them out. Use our handy guide to make sure they stay on all night, and then read on to find the perfect falsies for your costume.