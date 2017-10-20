Hard Candy Has All Your Halloween Makeup Needs — All Under $6!

So, you've decided that you'll be transforming into a glam unicorn for Halloween, but now you need the supplies to get you there. Look no further than the beauty aisle at Walmart. Beloved '90s beauty brand Hard Candy has a lineup of new Halloween products that are both practical and affordable.

The limited-edition range has all of the basics for a glam costume: iridescent highlighter, shimmery lip gloss, and even loose glitter pigment. The best part is everything in the collection is only six dollars, so you can rest assured that your checking account won't be haunted after Halloween. Get a better look at all of the new items ahead, and get to your nearest Walmart to pick them up, stat.