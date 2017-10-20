 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Hard Candy Has All Your Halloween Makeup Needs — All Under $6!

So, you've decided that you'll be transforming into a glam unicorn for Halloween, but now you need the supplies to get you there. Look no further than the beauty aisle at Walmart. Beloved '90s beauty brand Hard Candy has a lineup of new Halloween products that are both practical and affordable.

The limited-edition range has all of the basics for a glam costume: iridescent highlighter, shimmery lip gloss, and even loose glitter pigment. The best part is everything in the collection is only six dollars, so you can rest assured that your checking account won't be haunted after Halloween. Get a better look at all of the new items ahead, and get to your nearest Walmart to pick them up, stat.

Hard Candy Cosmetics Prismatic Highlighter ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics 12-Hour Long Wear Setting Spray ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics 12-Hour Illuminating Setting Spray ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics Glitterazi Glitter Palette ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics Just Glow! Liquid Luminizer ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics Poppin Pigments Glitter Trio in Shine ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics Poppin Pigments Glitter Trio in Flaunt ($6)
Hard Candy Cosmetics Wet Ever Unicorn Lip Top Coats ($6)
