These Harry Potter Nails Will Cast a Spell on Everyone — Even Muggles

Calling all Harry Potter fans: you're going to want these nails quicker than you can cast a Patronus charm. If you're a diehard Potterhead, you may have already adorned your nails with magical designs, particularly when visiting your favourite Harry Potter locations. But there is no such thing as too much wizarding world nail art!

We've rounded up some of our favourite nail art ideas, and from Christmas at Hogwarts to incredibly detailed house crests, you're sure to be inspired by these magical designs. If you don't have a steady hand and a degree in fine art, fear not, muggles. There are plenty of more straightforward designs you can try at home, from Harry's famous scar to the Deathly Hallows.

Keep reading to get inspired by these spellbinding nail ideas.