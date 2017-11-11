 Skip Nav
The Easy DIY Headband Braid That Only Looks Complicated

When it's time to see your friends and family this Thanksgiving, trade in your usual style for this easy-to-DIY braided style. Whether your hair is long or short, a headband braid is a fun and easy way to keep your hair out of your face but still show off your waves. We headed to DreamDry, where stylist Faith Huffnagle gave us her tips for mastering the simple look.

Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
It's best to start on second-day hair, but if you're working with a freshly cleansed scalp, blow-dry and then add a pomade to give your hair some grip. Huffnagle recommends using any type of cream or serum to keep your braid polished with minimal flyaways. Then section your hair from ear to ear, pulling the back section away and securing with a clip. The top section is what will turn into your braided headband. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Starting with a section of hair from behind one ear, separate it into three strands. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
To create an inverted french braid, or dutch braid, Huffnagle explains that it's essentially about moving the middle section of the braid upward. So to start braiding, the middle section will move up, while the top section will move down. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Continue to braid like a normal three-strand braid, adding in strands as you go along to create your woven headband. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
The braid should pop along your hairline. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Keep braiding all the way to the end, and secure with a clear elastic. There are also black elastics for darker hair colors. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Huffnagle likes to use the end of a bobby pin to tuck stray hairs into your braid for a clean look. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Then, use your fingers to pull the braid apart. This will help give your plait more width and added texture. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Now for the rest of your hair, go back and add in some waves. Huffnagle recommends prepping your hair with a flexible hold hairspray, like Oribe Superfine Spray ($32), to give your hair texture and holding power. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
When adding waves, Huffnagle likes to separate the hair into three horizontal sections, starting with the bottom section first. You can use a clampless iron to create casual waves or a regular curling iron for a more polished look. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Let down the second section, and keep the top section pinned up. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Add in more waves. Huffnagle likes to curl in opposite directions to give the hair more volume and a more natural look than curling each section in the same direction. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Once you finish curling the middle section, pull back your braid behind your ear and pin it in place using two bobby pins to form an X shape. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Let down the top section of hair to conceal the end of your braid, and add in more waves with your curling iron. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
Once you've finished curling your entire head, run your fingers through your hair to break up any signs of a part along the crown. You can add in a mist of Oribe Dry Texture Spray ($42) for added lift. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
So your hair isn't just lying flat, go back and tease your hair at the crown for lift and shape. Don't forget to use a flat brush to smooth out the tease. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
For an added touch of festive glamour, Huffnagle used the Oribe 24K Gold Pomade ($49) to add flecks of gold into the braid. Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
The final look is a festive hairstyle that's actually easy to pull off — with or without the gold! Source: Caroline Voagen Nelson
