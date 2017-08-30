 Skip Nav
11 Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products That Are Great For Your Skin (but Don't Get You High)

Recently, we've noticed a rising trend of beauty products formulated with hemp seed oil. Unlike other parts of the cannabis plant, the hemp seeds used to make the oil do not contain THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana that makes you feel "stoned." But they do contain ingredients that are great for your skin and hair. Rich in omega and amino acids, as well as vitamins A, E, and C, hemp seed oil is a great organic moisturizer and heals dry, cracked skin. If this trend makes you nervous, there's nothing to worry about because the only side effect you'll feel is softer skin and silkier hair. Check out some of these popular hemp-infused products that you might be surprised to learn are derived from a cannabis plant.

The Body Shop Hemp Soap on a Rope
Malin + Goetz Hair Pomade
Fig + Yarrow Basil Cardamom Lipbalm
Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Bar Soap
Kate Somerville Deep Tissue Repair Cream
Fresh Cannabis Santal Eau de Parfum
Shea Moisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils Masque
Hempz Original Herbal Sugar Body Scrub
The Body Shop Hemp Lip Protector
Hempz Pomegranate Herbal Body Moisturizer
Malin + Goetz Cannabis Candle
