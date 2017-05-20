 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
High Ponytails Will Replace Topknots as the Go-to Updo For Summer 2017
Pregnancy
If a Product Is "Natural," Is It Safe For Pregnant Women? We Uncover the Truth!
Beauty Interview
Kaia Gerber on Her Mom's Best Beauty Advice, 13 Reasons Why, and Harry Styles
Beauty Trends
5 Grown-Up Ways to Use Unicorn Makeup Without Looking Like a Freak
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
High Ponytails Will Replace Topknots as the Go-to Updo For Summer 2017

OK, I am not saying high ponytails are a trend. I know you've been rocking the sporty updo since cheer camp (#same). But hear me out: this Summer, give your ole childhood hairstyle a second shot.

For years, the topknot was the preferred updo for red-carpet events or barre-to-bar Sundays. This season, we've been seeing celebrities choose sporty ponytails instead. The look is simply defined as a pony that starts in the middle of your head or higher (low ones are a whole different story).

You can try it slicked back, with bangs (or faux ones), or any hair texture (be it straight, curly, or braided). And it looks equally flattering on short or Rapunzel-length hair. At minimum, it's a fantastic way to show off your highlighter-accented cheekbones.

Keep reading to see inspiration from top celebrities including Rihanna, Blake Lively, and Ariana Grande showing how elegant it can look.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Long HairstylesBeauty TrendsCelebrity HairSummer BeautySummerHair
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Hair Type
by Jessica Cruel
MAC Cosmetics x Steve J and Yoni P
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Best Gossip Girl Hair Moments
Long Hairstyles
40+ Gossip Girl Hair Moments That Made You Jealous
by Brinton Parker
Beauty News
1 Look at MAC Cosmetics's Fruity Juicy Collection Will Transport You to a Tropical Paradise
by Emily Orofino
Instagram Hair Tips
Beauty Interview
How to Get Instagram-Worthy Hair
by Kirbie Johnson
School Asks Teen to Get Her Natural Hair Done | May 2017
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Charcoal Hair Color
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
MAC Cosmetics Hint of Colour Lip Oil
Beauty News
MAC Cosmetics Just Launched Color-Changing Lip Oils — but There's a Catch
by Emily Orofino
Who Will Pippa Middleton's Bridesmaids Be?
Pippa Middleton
Who Will Pippa Middleton's Bridesmaids Be? Here Are 8 Likely Suspects
by Marcia Moody
Easy Low Bun Tutorial
DIY Beauty
This Is Actually the Easiest Yet Chicest Low Bun Style You've Ever Tried
by Amber Fillerup Clark
ColourPop Tie-Dye Highlighter May 2017
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Jean-Paul Gaultier Superhero Fragrances
Jean Paul Gaultier
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds