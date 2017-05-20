High Ponytails Will Replace Topknots as the Go-to Updo For Summer 2017

OK, I am not saying high ponytails are a trend. I know you've been rocking the sporty updo since cheer camp (#same). But hear me out: this Summer, give your ole childhood hairstyle a second shot.

For years, the topknot was the preferred updo for red-carpet events or barre-to-bar Sundays. This season, we've been seeing celebrities choose sporty ponytails instead. The look is simply defined as a pony that starts in the middle of your head or higher (low ones are a whole different story).

You can try it slicked back, with bangs (or faux ones), or any hair texture (be it straight, curly, or braided). And it looks equally flattering on short or Rapunzel-length hair. At minimum, it's a fantastic way to show off your highlighter-accented cheekbones.

Keep reading to see inspiration from top celebrities including Rihanna, Blake Lively, and Ariana Grande showing how elegant it can look.