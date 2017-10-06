This Crazy Popular Eco-Friendly Beauty Line Is Now on Amazon

If you've become increasingly more aware of the ingredients in your skincare products, you're not alone — there's been a huge uptick in ingredient awareness, both from consumers and the brands themselves. Knowing what your go-to lotions and body scrubs are made of is incredibly important — many brands use harmful parabens, synthetic fragrances, and dyes in their products — and we just learned that your favorite mission-driven brand The Honest Company is now available on Amazon. That means in just two days, you can get hypoallergenic shampoo, fragrance-free lotion, and even sweet-smelling, leave-in-conditioner right on your doorstep. Natural and safe products were never easier to find.