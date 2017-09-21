These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists

From Rapunzel-length locks with razored ends worn by Kim Kardashian to a modern-day rockstar pixie à la Janelle Monáe, the name of the game for Fall 2017 haircuts is spontaneity and playfulness. To help you get started on your Fall lewk, we interviewed some of the industry's top celebrity hairstylists to get the scoop on the season's hottest haircut trends. They also shared styling tips for each and gave expert advice on which looks suit you best. Book that salon appointment — it's time for a good old-fashioned makeover story.



