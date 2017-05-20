These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros

The Cut: Shoulder-Length Bob

Celebrity Inspiration: Lucy Hale

Description: “This is a shoulder-grazing bob with a bevel of layers placed around the bottom,” says celebrity hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Emmy Rossum, and Chrissy Teigen. He explains that the low layers help create extra movement and dimension in the hair and that the centered part creates symmetry.

Style It: To style your hair like Lucy, prep hair with a hydrating mousse, such as Tresemmé Thermal Creations Volumizing Mousse ($5), and then blow-dry. Next, curl 1-inch sections of hair with a 1-inch barrel wand, making sure to curl only the hair from the top of your ear and down.

Who It Works For: “I recommend this look for heart-shaped faces and for slightly wavy hair textures with medium hair density," says Maciques. "The length and slight fullness of the hair falls at the chin and neck area and offsets the narrowness of the chin."

