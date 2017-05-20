5/20/17 5/20/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Trends Hottest Haircuts Summer 2017 These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros May 20, 2017 by Wendy Gould 795 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're ready for a Summer refresh, start with your hair. From statement-making crops to tousled bobs to long layers, we're covering some of the hottest Summer haircuts for 2017. With the help of celebrity stylists, you'll learn how to ask for each of the featured cuts at your go-to salon, as well as how to style the look once you've got it. We've also included expert commentary on which types of hair and face shapes these cuts suit best. Get ready for some serious warm-weather haircut inspiration! Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer Shoulder-Length Bob Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown The Cut: Shoulder-Length Bob Celebrity Inspiration: Lucy Hale Description: "This is a shoulder-grazing bob with a bevel of layers placed around the bottom," says celebrity hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Emmy Rossum, and Chrissy Teigen. He explains that the low layers help create extra movement and dimension in the hair and that the centered part creates symmetry. Style It: To style your hair like Lucy, prep hair with a hydrating mousse, such as Tresemmé Thermal Creations Volumizing Mousse ($5), and then blow-dry. Next, curl 1-inch sections of hair with a 1-inch barrel wand, making sure to curl only the hair from the top of your ear and down. Who It Works For: "I recommend this look for heart-shaped faces and for slightly wavy hair textures with medium hair density," says Maciques. "The length and slight fullness of the hair falls at the chin and neck area and offsets the narrowness of the chin." Who It Works For: “I recommend this look for heart-shaped faces and for slightly wavy hair textures with medium hair density," says Maciques. "The length and slight fullness of the hair falls at the chin and neck area and offsets the narrowness of the chin." Medium-Length and Angled Bob Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer The Cut: Medium-Length Angled Bob Celebrity Inspiration: Olivia Munn Description: “This is such a cute, sexy look,” says Michelle Forst Vincent, a celebrity stylist and the assistant director at George the Salon Chicago. She says that the cut is angled ever-so-slightly forward, which is how it “looks nice and lean on the edges.” She also adds that texturizing the ends is a must if you want to re-create this look and that your stylist “should make sure she emphasizes the part so it looks super dramatic.” Style It: To re-create the same loose waves as Olivia Munn, curl medium-sized sections of hair with a 1-inch wand, such as the Beachwaver Pro ($199). After letting hair cool for a few minutes, break it apart with your fingers using a high-gloss serum, such as Davines Oi Oil ($23). Who It Works For: “This is a great look for anyone that wants to keep some length and still be able to pull it back,” notes Vincent. She recommends it for someone with round cheeks and high cheek bones. It also works well on oval, long, and round face shapes since it helps to strengthen the jaw line. Sleek, Voluminous Pixie Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz The Cut: Sleek, Voluminous Pixie Celebrity Inspiration: Viola Davis Description: “To start this haircut, your stylist will want to part off every section to help maintain a clean, sleek cut. The crown should be taken out and cut last,” says Vincent. “Once you achieve the right length, your stylist should texturize the rest of the haircut.” Style It: Begin by applying a heat-protecting, silkening blowout cream to damp hair, such as Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Brassica Seed & Shea Oils Silkening Blow Out Crème ($26). Blow-dry while brushing, shaping hair as you go. If desired, use a straightening iron to smooth the ends. Who It Works For: “This is a great cut for anyone who has texture in their natural hair,” says Vincent. "This is important because this kind of haircut needs support to achieve the fullness and helps to support the shape of the cut.” Chest-Length Hair With Long Layers Image Source: Getty / Francois G. Durand The Cut: Chest-Length Hair with Long Layers Celebrity Inspiration: Sara Sampaio Description: This haircut feels soft and feminine thanks to the long layers that begin just below the chin and taper out toward the ends. The key here is to make sure your stylist cuts your hair so that the layers perfectly frame your face. Style It: Maciques says to apply a volumizing spray on damp hair, such as Verb Volume Spray ($14) and to lift hair at the root with your fingers. Once 95 percent dry, set hair with large Velcro rollers, apply heat to each roller, and then remove once cool. Gently tousle your hair with fingers into your desired position. Who It Works For: “This suits square-shaped faces because of the length and because the layers are kept long and below the chin. The length and layers lean out the face and also camouflage severe angles,” says Maciques. “This cut also requires some good density and body for support.” Long With Subtle Layers Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff The Cut: Long With Subtle Layers Celebrity Inspiration: Margot Robbie Description: This cut is very similar to Sara Sampaio’s, proving that it’s a versatile cut that suits a variety of hair textures and face shapes. The primary difference is that Margot Robbie’s long layers start higher on the face and they’re subtler. Again, your stylist should make sure the layers frame your face to better highlight your features. Style It: To re-create Margot’s beach waves, Maciques says to “apply a salt spray to damp hair, section by section, as you blow-dry the hair with a round, natural bristle brush. The spray itself expands the cuticle and has some tackiness to it, which automatically gives texture.” Try Herbivore’s Coconut + Sea Salt Beach Wave Hair Mist ($20). For additional texture, use a 1.5-inch curling iron to curl random, tiny sections throughout. Who It Works For: “I recommend this look for round faces with thicker hair since it elongates and narrows out the face shape,” advises Maciques. Curly Bob With Fringe Image Source: Getty / Francois Durand The Cut: Curly Bob With Fringe Celebrity Inspiration: Alanna Arrington Description: “For this look, it’s very important for your stylist to incorporate a lot of short, vertical layers in the hair,” explains Vincent. “This allows the curls not to ‘triangle’ out.” Also make sure to ask for wispy bangs to make this look complete. Style It: To maximize your curls, Vincent recommends using a high-quality curl cream religiously, such as Briogeo Rosarco Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Crème ($24). Apply root to tip on damp hair and then blow-dry with a diffuser. Who It Works For: This haircut works for wavy, curly, or tightly coiled hair types. It’s also especially flattering on oval, square, and diamond face shapes. Soft, Long Layers Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang The Cut: Soft, Long Layers Celebrity Inspiration: Jennifer Aniston Description: “These long layers are best achieved by not overlayering the hair,” notes Vincent. “Any stylist should make sure they are focusing on the front corners of the cut, and it's best to use a point-cutting technique to soften the whole cut. Also, shortening the corners will help open up anyone's face to create even more softness.” Style It: For Jennifer’s ultrastraight and shiny locks, apply an antifrizz product to damp hair, such as Living Proof Satin Serum ($29) and blow-dry with an ionic dryer, such as InStyler’s BLU Turbo Ionic Dryer ($99). Don’t forget to part it straight down the middle. Who It Works For: “This haircut works best on someone who already has a lot of hair,” advises Vincent. Unless, of course, you want to spring for extensions (splurge, girlfriend). It also works especially well on people with oval, heart-shaped, or square faces. Short, Layered, and Tapered Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury The Cut: Short, Layered, and Tapered Celebrity Inspiration: Rooney Mara Description: Rooney Mara is rocking the heck out of this modern spin on the graduated, layered bob. “It’s a short and layered cut,” says Maciques, “but with a long top that stops just below the cheekbone and tapers in the back toward the nape.” Style It: Achieve this sleek look by applying a light-hold gel to damp hair and then blow-dry in the desired shape with a flat brush. Finish by liberally spraying a sculpting hair spray and then give it one last blast with your dryer to set everything in place. Try Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Styling Gel ($26) and Bumble and Bumble Bb. Strong Finish Firm Hold Hairspray ($29). Who It Works For: Maciques says this style is best for “very petite, oval face shapes” because the small amount of hair won’t overwhelm the face. He adds, “You should definitely have straight hair if you want to ensure that clean, sleek look is always achieved.” Face-Framing Bangs Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang The Cut: Long, Face-Framing Bangs Celebrity Inspiration: Felicity Jones Description: “This haircut shows off a lot of movement,” says Vincent. “Adding one strong layer and then using a razor to open up the face is a must. The fringe is the focal point of this cut and can complement your facial features.” To play up your lips or eyes, make sure your stylist cuts the bangs to that focal point. Style It: For the same volume and shine as Felicity, apply a styling cream to damp hair and then blow-dry in medium sections using a large round brush. Finish with a shine spray. Try Sachajuan Styling Cream ($32) and CHI Rose Hip Oil Color Nurture Dry UV Protecting Oil ($17). Who It Works For: This style works well on round faces, especially if you make sure to leave the bangs a little longer, notes Vincent. It also works well on diamond, oval, and square face shapes and for those with particularly thick hair. Blunt, Chin-Length Bob Image Source: Getty / John Shearer The Cut: Blunt, Chin-Length Bob Celebrity Inspiration: Kerry Washington Description: Ask your stylist for a “chin-length bob cut bluntly," says Maciques. It's important to specify that you want blunt ends, which will "accentuate the crisp, graphic line,” he adds. "Also ask your stylist to utilize your natural part to enable the geometry of the cut.” Style It: Start by applying a straightening product — such as Living Proof Straight Spray ($17) — on damp hair before blow-drying, advises Maciques. “When drying, use a large brush, as this will cut time and make hair as straight as possible. Follow up with a protective, thermal spray on sections of hair and flat iron to seal the cuticle flat and create shine.” Try Amika The Shield Style Extending Spray ($10). Who It Works For: "This look is best for very fine, straight hair, which will help support the geometry of the look. The bluntness of the cut also helps create an illusion of thickness along the bottom," says Maciques. "The side part also makes it ideal for heart and oblong shapes."