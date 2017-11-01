Hourglass Cosmetics Announces It's Going 100% Vegan

Find the perfect gift this holiday season. Shop our Limited Edition Holiday 2017 Collection with the link in profile. #MySecretWeapon #ConfessionUltraSlim #AmbientEdit #MetallicStrobe #crueltyfree #hourglasscosmetics A post shared by Hourglass Cosmetics (@hourglasscosmetics) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Hourglass Cosmetics fans already know that many of the brand's products are vegan. Some of its bestsellers, including the Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick ($46) and Ambient Lighting Palette ($62), are already made cruelty-free and without lanolin, gelatin, or any other animal byproducts that many beauty products use.

Now, Hourglass is taking its commitment further by announcing that its entire product lineup will be 100 percent vegan by 2020. The news came on World Vegan Day, Nov. 1, when Hourglass also announced it is launching a vegan leather makeup clutch ($58). One-hundred percent of proceeds will benefit the Nonhuman Rights Project, which works on legally securing fundamental rights of nonhuman animals.

Some products that currently aren't vegan and will likely get a reformulation by 2020 are the Film Noir Full Spectrum Mascara ($28), Gel Eye Liners ($18), and Modernist Eyeshadow Palette ($58).

While it will be over two years until the change is fully in effect, you don't have to wait to shop the brand's vegan makeup right now here.