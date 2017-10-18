 Skip Nav
How to Bring a Pimple to a Head
This Woman Is Not Rihanna, But These Photos Will Definitely Make You Think She Is
Pimples under the surface of the skin, especially on or around the chin, can be painful, annoying, and just plain stubborn. Making a hot compress to apply to the problem area is a great way to bring a pimple to a head, but sometimes it's just not enough. Find out how to get that pimple out fast below.

  • Tea bag compress: Not only can a warm tea bag help bring the pimple to the surface, but also, the tannins within, particularly in black tea, help reduce redness and swelling.
  • Patch work: This bit of advice comes from Dr. Adrienne Denese. Simply dab hydrocortisone cream on the infected area and cover with a Band-Aid. This at-home remedy will also assist in taking down inflammation.
  • If you must . . . If you have a whitehead that's reached the surface and you must "pop" it, then start by wrapping tissues around both forefingers for sanitary purposes. Then, don't pop, but squeeze; you don't want to push the bacteria deeper into the skin. Once the pimple has been extracted, resist the urge to touch it, and treat with an antibacterial cream or medicated pimple spot treatment.
  • If it's not surfacing: Ask you doctor about your options. A cortisone shot might just be right for you.
Jaime-Richards Jaime-Richards 6 years
Ouch, Skyefireinc! Hope it works out!
Skyefireinc Skyefireinc 6 years
I have one right now that is the size of a 50 cent piece right next to my lip, so my whole side of my lip and face are swollen. Gonna try all these tips!
suec suec 8 years
strong mixture of salt and water works amzing too! bring it right up but sometimes I try to fight it first with rubbing alcohol to see if I can stop it before it gets to big
Rouge14 Rouge14 8 years
it's good to know I'm not the only one to get that, they really freaking hurt as well! I usually use toothpaste, a tea tree cleanser by Lush and Biafine cream to help with the pain. it usually works ok but it still hurts for like a day or 2 :(
Yogaforlife Yogaforlife 8 years
Man, I get one or two hormonal pimples at my hairline right before my period every month. I'm talking deep, advil sized bumps that take about a week to come to the surface (usually after my period ends) and man do they hurt. I'll have to try some of these suggestions.
starangel82 starangel82 8 years
Two words: witch hazel.
bigestivediscuit bigestivediscuit 8 years
This happened to me the other night. I dabbed a thick layer of camphor clay mask on the offending zit, left it for an hour or so while I watched tv and then washed it off and put a hot compress on it. It came to a head pretty quickly and I used an extraction tool rather than my fingers. It worked well. Then I put Neosporin on it after all the icky stuff was gone. SORRY, TMI.
SKC-Sparkle SKC-Sparkle 8 years
Great tips!
popcorn19 popcorn19 8 years
Tooth paste saves my life.
tallkell tallkell 8 years
Those types of pimples really hurt!
holleighz holleighz 8 years
ha! my go-to overnight cure has always been to dab on a combination of neosporin, cortizone 10 (+aloe), and preparation h, all of which were mentioned. and of course it always starts and ends with a good salicylic acid cleanser and benzoyl peroxide treatment.
Dana18 Dana18 8 years
Tooth paste is a great way to dry out a pimple. Also very good is Tea tree oil.
weffie weffie 8 years
Shoe polish?! Is this Beauty for Hobos? :P
Chrstne Chrstne 8 years
When I got those in HS during the time of the month, I loved using Queen Helene's Mint Julep mask and witch hazel. It didn't so much make it come to a head...but it did make it disappear.
JCP0240 JCP0240 8 years
Ugh these kind of pimples are the worst. My sister and I call them volcanic eruptions...no idea why haha
