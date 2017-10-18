How to Bring a Pimple to a Head

Pimples under the surface of the skin, especially on or around the chin, can be painful, annoying, and just plain stubborn. Making a hot compress to apply to the problem area is a great way to bring a pimple to a head, but sometimes it's just not enough. Find out how to get that pimple out fast below.

Tea bag compress : Not only can a warm tea bag help bring the pimple to the surface, but also, the tannins within, particularly in black tea, help reduce redness and swelling.

: Not only can a warm tea bag help bring the pimple to the surface, but also, the tannins within, particularly in black tea, help reduce redness and swelling. Patch work : This bit of advice comes from Dr. Adrienne Denese. Simply dab hydrocortisone cream on the infected area and cover with a Band-Aid. This at-home remedy will also assist in taking down inflammation.

: This bit of advice comes from Dr. Adrienne Denese. Simply dab hydrocortisone cream on the infected area and cover with a Band-Aid. This at-home remedy will also assist in taking down inflammation. If you must . . . If you have a whitehead that's reached the surface and you must "pop" it, then start by wrapping tissues around both forefingers for sanitary purposes. Then, don't pop, but squeeze; you don't want to push the bacteria deeper into the skin. Once the pimple has been extracted, resist the urge to touch it, and treat with an antibacterial cream or medicated pimple spot treatment.

If you have a whitehead that's reached the surface and you must "pop" it, then start by wrapping tissues around both forefingers for sanitary purposes. Then, don't pop, but squeeze; you don't want to push the bacteria deeper into the skin. Once the pimple has been extracted, resist the urge to touch it, and treat with an antibacterial cream or medicated pimple spot treatment. If it's not surfacing: Ask you doctor about your options. A cortisone shot might just be right for you.